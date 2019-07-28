In pictures: Langholm Common Riding

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Langholm has held its annual common riding event around the borders of the Dumfries and Galloway town.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The event involves riders on horseback checking the boundaries of the town which is known as Muckle Toon.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

It commemorates the practice from the 13th and 15th centuries where there were frequent raids on the Anglo-Scottish border known as the Border Reivers and also to commemorate the Scottish defeat at the Battle of Flodden.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The Langholm event has taken place on the last Friday in July since 1759.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Huge crowds always turn out to see the horseback procession.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The event starts at 05:00 with the flute band parading the town and draws to a conclusion at 21:30 when the Cornet hands back the Town Standard in front of the town hall.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Common Riding Day is preceded by "ride-outs" of horses on the hills around the town.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

All images are subject to copyright.