Image copyright Justice for Jean Image caption The body of Jean Hanlon was recovered from the sea off the Mediterranean Island of Crete in 2009

The family of a Dumfries woman found dead in Crete 10 years ago say the Greek authorities have re-opened an inquiry into the case.

A first post-mortem examination concluded Jean Hanlon, 53, drowned but a second one suggested injuries consistent with a struggle.

The development follows new information featured in a recent documentary.

Michael Porter, one her three sons, described the re-opening of the case as "phenomenal".

Mr Porter said: "We are now delighted to announce that, following the airing on the UK Channel 5 documentary entitled 'Murdered in Paradise: The Killing of Jean Hanlon', there has been some new information that has emerged which is considered enough for the case to be reopened.

"These new findings are currently being investigated by the prosecutor."

Balloon tribute

Ms Hanlon's body was recovered from the sea off the Mediterranean Island on 13 March, 2009, four days after she disappeared.

After initially being told she had drowned, the family said they had discovered she had a broken neck, shattered ribs, a punctured lung and injuries consistent with a struggle.

At the time of her death the mother-of-three was living in Crete.

Mr Porter said the family will return to the island next month.

As well as media interviews they also plan to release 10 helium balloons in memory of Ms Hanlon at the Port in Heraklion .