A police officer is to stand trial charged with raping a woman in a Dumfries street.

Michael Rennie, 40, is accused of carrying out the attack in August last year.

The charge includes allegations that Mr Rennie repeatedly guided the woman into a doorway.

His QC Shelagh McCall pled not guilty on his behalf at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. She also lodged a special defence of consent.

The advocate and prosecutor Owen Mullan both agreed a trial could be set.

Judge Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin in December.

Bail for Mr Rennie, of Dumfries, was continued.