In pictures: Lauder Common Riding

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Hundreds of riders took part in the latest of the traditional Scottish Borders summer celebrations at the weekend.

This time around it was Lauder's turn to hold its big day.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

About 270 people took to horseback to recreate the ancient tradition of riding the town's boundaries.

The Lauder event has a long history with a reference to a ceremony in town council minutes from 1686.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The celebration ceased in the 1800s but was revived in 1911 and has continued ever since.

Cornet Chris Purves and Lass Zoe Bruce led the proceedings in the town on Saturday.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.