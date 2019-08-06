Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption Efforts to trace the missing man focussed on Ae Forest and a nearby quarry

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Dumfries.

Kieron McWilliam, 27, was last seen on Sunday evening in Locharbriggs and police had been focussing on a nearby quarry and Ae Forest in efforts to trace him.

A statement said that although formal identification had not taken place, Mr McWilliam's family had been informed.

The search operation - which involved a number of agencies - has now been stood down.