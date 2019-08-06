Body found in search for missing Dumfries man
- 6 August 2019
A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Dumfries.
Kieron McWilliam, 27, was last seen on Sunday evening in Locharbriggs and police had been focussing on a nearby quarry and Ae Forest in efforts to trace him.
A statement said that although formal identification had not taken place, Mr McWilliam's family had been informed.
The search operation - which involved a number of agencies - has now been stood down.