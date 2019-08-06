Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Jackie Stewart, the honorary president of the Jim Clark Trust, will officially open the museum

Three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart is to officially open a new museum in honour of fellow Scots motorsport hero Jim Clark.

Visitors were first given access to the £1.6m facility in Duns last month.

However, an official ceremony will be carried out on 29 August with invited guests from the world of motorsport.

Doug Niven, a cousin of Jim Clark, said he was delighted Sir Jackie would be able to come to the town to honour his friend and racing rival.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart raced against one another many times in the 1960s

"He has given the museum and this project great support and encouragement over many years, for which we are very grateful," he said.

"Given Sir Jackie's close personal relationship with Jim during their racing careers there's no doubt that this will be a memorable and moving occasion for all those involved.

"Jim and Jackie have together helped inspire a generation of success for Scottish motorsport and we hope the new museum can inspire future generations for many years to come."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The two Scots won five Formula One world titles between them

Museum assistant curator Andrew Tulloch said the feedback from visitors had already been "incredible".

"We look forward to welcoming Sir Jackie back again to see the new museum for the first time and see for himself the fantastic visitor experience this new facility offers," he said.

Jim Clark was born in Kilmany in Fife but grew up in the Scottish Borders.

He was world champion in 1963 and 1965 before his death in a crash at Hockenheim aged just 32 in 1968.