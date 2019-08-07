Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Hundreds of riders are expected in the Borders for the event next month

Organisers of a closed-road cycling event in the Borders have apologised for any inconvenience it will cause.

Up to 2,500 riders are expected to take part in the Tour O' The Borders on 1 September.

It starts and finishes in Peebles with the closure of a number of routes through the region to other traffic.

Event director Neil Dalgleish said they appreciated that the event could cause inconvenience to local communities and apologised in advance.

"In order to minimise the disruption, we hold the event on a Sunday and it starts very early in the morning," he said.

"As ever we have worked hard with local communities, traffic management experts and council staff to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum whilst ensuring the safety of everyone involved."

Organisers said "rigorous event planning" had taken place with police and emergency services ahead of the event estimated to generate £500,000 for the economy.

They added that individuals and businesses affected had been contacted as had the local farming community through the National Farmers Union Scotland.