Image copyright Eildon Housing Image caption The homes will be built at four sites across the Scottish Borders

A housing association in the Borders is to help carry out a study into the construction costs of more environmentally-friendly properties.

Up to 50 new "green homes" will be built at four different locations across the region.

Eildon Housing said it would compare costs, construction time, living quality and whether they are financially viable to build.

The results of the study will be used to develop future building plans.

The association said the need for affordable housing in the region was at an "all-time high" with an average of 17 people bidding for every home available.

"To meet this need it is important to be able to build a house quicker and make it cheaper to heat and therefore eradicate fuel poverty especially in rural parts of the Borders reducing our use of fossil fuels," it said.

'Lead the way'

It said the new project - due to start early next year - would test different construction methods at sites in Westruther, Broughton, Denholm and Innerleithen.

The study is a partnership with Scottish Borders Council, Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) and Glasgow School of Art.

Some of the homes will be built using traditional practices but others will test out Passivhaus, Energiesprong and Volumetric methods.

"Potential new tenants will be heavily involved in the study for a period of time when they move in, as the results will be used to determine not only the future building programme for Eildon, but also lead the way for how Scottish homes are built and lived in, in the future," said the association.