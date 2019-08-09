Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Selkirk town centre in February

A man has been found guilty of carrying out an attack with a machete in broad daylight in a town centre in the Scottish Borders.

Harrison Long, 28, attacked a 42-year-old man in Selkirk in February following a row over a dog.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that victim Colin Hendrie suffered a five-inch cut to his arm and a fractured elbow in the Market Place incident.

Long will be sentenced in August following a three-day trial.

The court was told that Long's dog had been involved in an incident with another dog the previous day and there had been a confrontation about it.

Struggled with police

He subsequently attacked Mr Hendrie - a friend of the dog's owner - to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Giving evidence, Long denied being in Market Place and said he was in a nearby house in West Port at the time.

Before the jury's verdict, he had already admitted carrying out a "dirty protest" in a cell in Hawick Police Station in February and struggling with four police officers, injuring one of them.

On a separate complaint, he also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a metal baton during another incident in the Gala Park area of Galashiels in December 2017.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until 26 August following a majority verdict by the jury.

He refused a motion for bail and Long was remanded in custody.