In pictures: Flodden Day in Coldstream

The summer celebration season is drawing to a close in the Borders with Coldstream holding its civic week.

Hundreds of riders on horseback participated in events on Thursday to remember the Battle of Flodden in 1513.

They headed out to a memorial near the town to lay a wreath in honour of those who lost their lives.

Coldstreamer Jono Wallis led the proceedings in the celebration which is one of a number held in the Borders over the summer months.

