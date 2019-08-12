Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Initial plans would have seen a centre built in the grounds of Dumfries Infirmary

A health board has said proposals to develop a Maggie's Centre in Dumfries and Galloway are still under discussion more than a year after being tabled.

Initial plans would have seen the cancer care charity build a facility in the grounds of Dumfries Infirmary.

NHS chief executive Jeff Ace said talks about the best service for the region were continuing.

South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said he believed such a centre would be a valuable asset for the area.

The proposal was first examined by the health board last summer.

At the time Maggie's said there had been "growing interest" in establishing a centre in the town.

'Wonderful support'

Mr Ace confirmed that the proposal for some kind of provision was still being examined.

"We continue to work with Maggie's to shape a model of service that meets the needs of our population," he said.

Mr Smyth - who recently met staff at a centre in Edinburgh - said it would be a welcome addition to provision in south west Scotland.

"Anyone who has visited a Maggie's Centre will see the wonderful support they provide people living with cancer and importantly, of course, their families as well at what is a very traumatic time," he said.

"We have very close links in this region with Maggie's Centres - Maggie Jencks who established the very first Maggie's Centre in Edinburgh, the whole concept of Maggie's Centres, lived here in Dumfries.

"In many ways a Maggie's Centre being built in the area would be a case of Maggie's Centres coming home."