Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a house on the town's Roberts Crescent

Thieves have made off with jewellery estimated to be worth a five-figure sum in a break-in at a house in Dumfries.

The incident happened some time between 3 August and 13 August at a property on the town's Roberts Crescent.

Police said necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and watches - worth about £10,000 - were taken while the occupants were away.

PC Rebecca McClung asked anybody who had seen anything suspicious in the area to contact police.

She also asked anyone who has had strangers call at their door or seen anyone "hanging around" to come forward.