Plans to revise winter services in the Borders will keep the area moving "no matter what mother nature throws at us", according to the local authority.

The council is proposing "very limited changes" following an independent review.

It said they would improve performance and reduce costs in dealing with severe weather conditions.

Among the measures being suggested is changing the timing of footpath salting and snow clearance from 06:00 to 07:30.

'Cost-effective service'

The council said exceptions would be made during severe weather events or on special occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.

Other planned future items for consideration include an increase in salt storage capacity and review of the winter fleet.

Gordon Edgar, executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: "Our winter service plan has stood us in good stead over a number of years, and the recent review has concluded that in many respects we provide not only a better but more cost-effective service than many other local authority areas.

"However, an independent review has identified a number of opportunities to improve our operating performance and reduce costs and it is important that we take that advice on board and continue to ensure that our plan is the best it can be."