Image copyright Tweed Valley Tourist Consortium Image caption The BID hopes to encourage people to stay longer in the area

Efforts to establish the Tweed Valley as a "world-class activity destination" are seeking council support.

It is hoped a tourism-based Business Improvement District (BID) could generate hundreds of thousands of pounds over a five-year period.

It would be used to deliver a range of measures aimed at increasing visitor numbers and improving marketing.

Scottish Borders Council is being asked to back the plans due to be the subject of a local business ballot in November.

Image copyright Tweed Valley Tourist Consortium Image caption Road cycling and mountain biking are big attractions in the area

A BID enables the local authority to collect a compulsory levy which the businesses within the proposed BID area must vote in favour of before it can be established.

The income raised from the levy can then be matched against other public sector funds to allow for additional investment.

A report to councillors said a vote would be held on the plans on 14 November.

If approved, it has then been estimated it could generate income of £350,000 over five years.

Image copyright Tweed Valley Tourist Consortium Image caption More than 100 businesses are involved in the scheme

The key aims of the BID are:

to develop the Tweed Valley as a destination

to ensure long-term tourism sustainability

to increase visitor numbers and improve their experience

to create jobs

to encourage people to stay longer and spend more

The BID area extends east from West Linton following the River Tweed as far as Selkirk but not overlapping with a town centre BID in the town.

There are more than 100 businesses included operating across a range of sectors.