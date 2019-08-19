In pictures: Galloway Country Fair at Drumlanrig Castle
- 19 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The "very best of country life" was showcased in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle at the weekend.
A wide range of entertainment was on offer at the Galloway Country Fair held at the site near Thornhill.
A quad bike stunt man, a horse whisperer and a wide range of food stalls were among the attractions over the two days of the event.
Organisers said they hoped the "show-stopping entertainment" had provided a "real spectacle for visitors".
All images are copyrighted.