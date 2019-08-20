Image copyright Ann Cook Image caption The area around Auchenmalg has been affected by the phone exchange fire

A phone exchange fire has knocked out landlines to properties in the south west of Scotland.

The Auchenmalg exchange burned down at about 12:00 on Monday affecting services in the area.

Dumfries and Galloway Council asked members of the public to visit any vulnerable members of the community to check on their welfare.

It said BT was working to restore normal service as soon as possible but it could take "several days".

Police said the area affected was along the A747 between Auchenmalg and Port William.

It said the villages of Port William, Glenluce and Sandhead - which had been hit - were now working as normal.

'Some reassurances'

"We are aware of the risks involved and have held multi-agency meetings, where we have had some reassurances that vulnerable people are being cared for," said a spokesman.

"We will increase police presence in this area until the situation is resolved to engage with the public and any affected people looking for update.

"People within the communities affected are asked to check in with family and friends to ensure they are well."

BT said it was "really sorry" about the issue which was affecting phone and broadband services.

"We're trying to fix the problem as quickly as we can," the company added.

Mobile phone services in the area have not been affected.