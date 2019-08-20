Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at a house on Irongray Road on Sunday night

Police are examining potential cross-border links after a couple in their late 70s were assaulted and robbed in their south of Scotland home.

Raiders made off with cash and jewellery worth more than £60,000 from a house in Dumfries on Sunday night.

Two men - with north of England accents - and a woman are being sought in connection with the attack.

Det Insp Dean Little said they had spoken to colleagues in other areas to see if they had any similar incidents.

"We are liaising with our colleagues across the border to see what individuals are committing this type of crime down south," he said.

"It is definitely a line of inquiry we are focusing on."

'Absolutely despicable'

He said initial investigations had seen forensic specialists visit the house on Irongray Road as well as the gathering CCTV in the area.

He renewed his appeal for anyone who saw anything at the time of the "absolutely despicable" crime to come forward.

"It is a rare incident but clearly a very worrying incident," he said.

"It has had a devastating impact on the two victims and we are absolutely determined to get to the bottom of it and arrest the three individuals involved."