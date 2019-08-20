'Serious' two-vehicle crash closes A68 south of St Boswells
The A68 in the Scottish Borders has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
Emergency services were called out to the incident - involving two vehicles - south of St Boswells at about 15:45.
The road has been shut at the scene of the crash and diversions have been put in place.
Traffic Scotland said traffic was heavy in both directions and advised drivers to use an alternative route if possible.