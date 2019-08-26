Image copyright St Abbs Lifeboat

A diver has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties off the Borders coast.

St Abbs lifeboat was called out to the incident at about 14:15 on Sunday following reports of someone suffering suspected decompression sickness.

The casualty was rescued and taken to St Abbs harbour and given medical attention.

The diver was then taken by coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for specialist treatment.

Eyemouth lifeboat, Police Scotland and Berwick and Eyemouth coastguard were also involved in the operation.

Decompression sickness - commonly known as "the bends" - can occur if a diver comes back to the water surface too quickly.