The project would be built near the terminus of the Borders Railway in Tweedbank

Plans for a multi-million pound retail development near the terminus of the Borders Railway are being recommended for approval.

The Borders Gateway proposals include plans for a hotel, petrol station and drive-through coffee shop.

Edinburgh-based developers New Land Assets are behind the project at Tweedbank.

It is estimated the scheme would create about 80 jobs with nearly 100 required during the construction phase.

A report to councillors has recommended approval of the project.

'Vitality and viability'

Scottish Borders Council's chief planning officer Craig Miller said it was considered acceptable and any adverse impact was outweighed by the benefits.

An informal consortium of Melrose hoteliers has submitted an objection to the plans.

It said the "vitality and viability" of the town would be undermined by a large hotel on the site.

In total, the plans have received 177 supporting comments and 15 objections.