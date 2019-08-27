Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The golden eagle centre will take a share of more than £1m

A golden eagle visitor centre is one of five projects to share more than £1m of funding to aid the economy of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

They are the latest recipients of support from the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP).

The organisation was set up to pave the way for a full enterprise agency due to be up-and-running by next year.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the latest funds would help the area reach its full economic potential.

The SOSEP funding was shared between:

The golden eagle visitor centre at Philiphaugh Estate near Selkirk - £154,484

Town centre improvements in Galashiels - £72,500

A new business incubator that will help women start and grow their own businesses - £19,200

A programme to "develop talent pipelines for key rural industries" - £289,000

There will also be £510,000 towards community enterprise support, initially focused on Stranraer, Annan/Langholm, Upper Nithsdale, Dumfries town centre, Hawick, Eyemouth and East Berwickshire, Galashiels and Jedburgh.

Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Improvements in Galashiels are another part of the funding package

Mr Ewing said the targeted investments could act as catalysts for creating new businesses, providing vital skills and making the region an "even more attractive place to visit".

Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSEP, said: "This major funding announcement is fantastic news for the south of Scotland.

"The economy of the south of Scotland will benefit greatly from this new impetus to stimulate growth and success."