Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A final decision on the flood protection scheme is expected in "a few months"

A report from the public inquiry into a £25m flood protection scheme for Dumfries has been completed.

A hearing was held into the plans for the Whitesands area of the town at the end of last year.

Scottish government reporters have now completed their final report having heard the case for and against the project.

It will be submitted to ministers with their decision expected to be announced within "a few months".

A spokesman for the Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division confirmed the report had now been finished - several months after the hearing in Dumfries concluded.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A public inquiry was held into the plans at the end of 2018

He said ministers would receive the findings shortly and then "carefully consider" its contents.

A decision typically takes a "few months" meaning an announcement is unlikely much before Christmas.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's administration has said the project would provide protection as well as boost regeneration in the area.

However, opponents have voiced concerns about the impact on riverside views, the cost of the scheme and the loss of parking spaces.