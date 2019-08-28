A7 closed near Stow by lorry and car crash
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry which has shut the A7 in the Scottish Borders.
Emergency services were called out to the incident about two to three miles north of Stow at about 07:20.
Police said one woman travelling in the car involved - a green Vauxhall Astra - was being transferred to hospital with "unknown injuries".
The road was expected to be shut for some time and diversions are in place.