Last call to trace Ally Bally Bee writer relatives

A last bid is being made to find relatives of the author of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee ahead of a sculpture unveiling in his honour.

Galashiels weaver Robert Coltart penned the song which is actually entitled Coulter's Candy to boost his sweet sales back in the 19th Century.

The tribute will be officially revealed in the town on 20 September.

A number of relatives have already been traced but it is hoped more can attend to join the celebration.

The sculpture of Coltart - designed by Innerleithen artist Angela Hunter - is part of wider regeneration work in Galashiels.

Local historian Graeme McIver said they were delighted they would soon be able to unveil a tribute to one of the town's "most flamboyant characters".

"Robert Coltart moved to Galashiels as a young man and sold his boiled sweets around the town and across the Scottish Borders at fairs and festivals," he said.

"He lived with his wife and children in various locations within the town, including a flat in Overhaugh Street which is included in the new town trail.

"He would dress in a variety of colourful clothes, and sang his much loved lullaby song to help advertise his wares."

He said they hoped more relatives would come forward to help "celebrate his story".

"We hope this tribute will help promote Galashiels to visitors and increase the awareness and pride amongst local people in the Coulter's Candy story," he added.

Coulter died aged just 43 in 1880 and the recipe for his sweets was lost but his song was passed down through generations.

In the 1950s a song historian published it in a newspaper, giving it another surge of popularity.

Coulter's Candy chorus lyrics

Ally bally, ally bally bee,

Sittin' on yer mammy's knee,

Greetin' for a wee bawbee,

Tae buy mair Coulter's candy

The word bawbee in the lyrics refers to a halfpenny coin.