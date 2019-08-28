Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption An investigation found a video of dogs fighting near Patterson's home

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for 15 years, after admitting that he trained three dogs to fight.

Liam Patterson, 26, also admitted causing two of the dogs to fight near his home at Eastfield Road in Dumfries.

Patterson's offences came to light after an undercover investigation by the Scottish SPCA following a tip-off by the League Against Cruel Sports.

One of the dogs involved - an American pit bull terrier - had to be put to sleep because it was a banned breed.

In addition to the ban on keeping dogs, Sheriff David Young made Patterson the subject of a community payback order with conditions that he remains under supervision for two years, carries out 300 hours of unpaid work and is placed under a home curfew.

Weighted collar

Dumfries Sheriff Court was told that a search of Patterson's home uncovered a video of a dog fight taking place in an open area nearby.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill said: "He (Patterson) could be heard encouraging the dogs to fight."

She added that the search also found books relating to the training of dogs for fighting, items such as a weighted collar used in their training and three dogs - Staffordshire bull terriers Zeus and Gucci and American pit bull terrier Bubba, each in separate dog cages.

A mobile phone recovered from the house had been used to communicate with other people involved in dog fighting.

Patterson's solicitor Vicki Urquhart said her client maintained that the dogs were well looked after. He offered his "sincere apologies" for what he had done.

Ms Urquhart also stressed there were no signs of any of the dogs having old injuries.

Dog fighting 'obsession'

Following the case, the Scottish SPCA said it became involved after a tip-off.

An undercover inspector involved in the investigation said: "We received information from the League Against Cruel Sports that Patterson was keeping and training dogs for the purposes of dog fighting and currently had fighting dogs at his home address. The intelligence we received also stated there was dog fighting equipment, books and gear at his home address.

"Due to immediate concerns for the welfare of the dogs, we obtained a search warrant and gained entry to the property where we found the three dogs. All appeared to be in good body condition.

"At the location, we found numerous items relating to dog fighting including weighted collars which are used as a training aid to strengthen and build endurance."

The inspector added: "Over the course of this investigation, it became clear that Patterson had a fascination, verging on obsession, with dog fighting and breeds relating to the American pit bull."

League Against Cruel Sports director of investigations Martin Sims said: "We're very proud that it was our intelligence work that has been the basis for this conviction, but what this case serves to show to the public is how abhorrent the world of dog fighting is and why the courts need to have more sentencing powers to properly punish those involved."