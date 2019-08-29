Image copyright Joseph Anderson Image caption A demonstration was staged to coincide with a full council meeting

Striking council road workers in the Scottish Borders have staged a demonstration outside the local authority's headquarters.

Members of the union Unite are taking action over their employment terms and conditions.

They gathered outside the offices in Newtown St Boswells to coincide with a full council meeting.

Scottish Borders Council said it had not changed terms and conditions but had acted for "fairness and equality".

Unite regional industrial organiser Willie Thomson said the dispute could put the region's winter maintenance programme at risk.

Image copyright Joseph Anderson Image caption The union has said the dispute could put winter maintenance work at risk

"The reason why the men are taking action is basically a refusal from Scottish Borders Council to respect the terms and conditions of their employment," he said.

"They have had changes imposed on them that will cost them thousands of pounds, and they are not willing to have that done to them.

"The reason they are striking is to send a strong message that the council needs to get back round the table and reach an agreement with the workers. "

The dispute centres on a number of issues including mandatory summer standby payments which the council says would help it avoid pay discrimination claims.

The union said the changes would also see cuts to pensionable overtime rates and the removal of paid travel time.

'Surprised and disappointed'

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said it had not changed terms and conditions, nor had it failed to consult.

"We discovered some months ago that a small number of staff in this section had been claiming a higher rate of overtime than they were entitled to under the agreed terms and conditions," she said.

"They were also claiming for time to travel to work when working weekend overtime, which again is not in line with the agreement in place."

She said she was "surprised and disappointed" the union wanted some of its members to be "given more favourable pay rates than others".

"It is a principle of fairness and equality for staff across the whole workforce and one which I would expect Unite as representatives of staff to uphold and commit to," she added.