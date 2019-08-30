Image copyright The Stove Image caption The Nithraid usually sees boats sail up the river into the heart of Dumfries

A flood warning has forced the cancellation of a river race in southern Scotland at the weekend.

The annual event sees boats sailing up the River Nith into the heart of Dumfries.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency expects waters on the Whitesands to peak at about 13:00 on Saturday.

It has prompted the cancellation of the sailing part of the Nithraid festival while other elements have been moved to the town centre.

Image copyright The Stove Image caption Events at the riverside have been moved into the town centre

Organisers said they were sorry to disappoint anyone hoping to watch the race but it would be too dangerous to sail.

A procession will still be held but it will remain in the town centre.

Live music, workshops and activities will also be moved from the riverside to the High Street and The Stove Cafe.