Cyclist dies after crashing in Selkirk during road race
- 2 September 2019
A man has died after coming off his bike during a cycling race in the Borders.
The 49-year-old was taking part in the Tour O The Borders event at about 09:40 on Sunday when he crashed.
He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene near the Megget reservoir, about 20 miles from Selkirk.
Police said no-one else was involved in crash.