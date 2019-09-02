A man who died during a crash at a cycling event in the Scottish Borders has been named.

Jason Brand, 49, was taking part in the Tour O The Borders at about 09:40 on Sunday when he came off his bicycle.

The father, from Edinburgh, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene near the Megget reservoir, about 20 miles from Selkirk.

No one else was involved in the crash. Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Mr Brand was taking part in the Tour O The Borders when he crashed

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Brand's family said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Jason, husband, son, brother, uncle and father of two.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been urged to contact police on their non-emergency line.