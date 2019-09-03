Image copyright Getty Images

A councillor in the Scottish Borders has queried the cost and necessity of kitting out every elected member with both a laptop and an iPad.

They were recently given equipment worth more than £44,000 between them.

Galashiels councillor Harry Scott asked why it had been necessary and raised concerns about the cost.

Simon Mountford, executive member for transformation and human resources, said they were needed to do their jobs and be able to run new software.

However, he said any councillor who did not wish to have both a laptop and iPad could hand one back.

"Any devices which are surplus to requirements can be returned and will be recycled to staff," he said.

Mr Mountford added that the move to iPads had already reduced council printing costs significantly.

"Since the introduction of iPads for all councillors in 2014, more than £100,000 has been saved," he said.