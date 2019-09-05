Image copyright Bob Peace Image caption The wind farm will be built near Dalry in Dumfries and Galloway

A 10-turbine wind farm in southern Scotland has been approved on appeal.

Developers Energiekontor took the case to the Scottish government over Dumfries and Galloway Council's failure to issue a decision.

A reporter concluded the Glenshimmeroch project near Dalry could go ahead with a string of conditions.

She said she appreciated concerns about its landscape and tourism impact but her overall conclusion was that it was acceptable in the area.

A submission by the council raised concerns about the "significant landscape and visual impacts" of the scheme.

However, the reporter found there were "no material considerations" to justify refusal.

The company has forecast a community benefit fund of about £180,000 per year for the operational period of the wind farm.