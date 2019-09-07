Tour of Britain sweeps cross Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The race was last in Scotland two years ago

Some of the world's best cyclists are sweeping into Scotland for the opening two stages of the Tour of Britain.

The prestigious bike race begins on a route from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright on Saturday.

The following day cycling's elite will head off to the Scottish Borders to compete on a Kelso to Kelso loop.

Scotland was omitted from the race last year but has returned in style with two stages of the event which finishes in Manchester next weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Cavendish is among the big names expected to take part in the Tour of Britain

Among the big names of the sport on the starting list are British sprinter Mark Cavendish and rising star Mathieu van der Poel.

They are expected to be among the field leaving Glasgow - the third Scottish start for the race in the last four years.

Riders will then head out into the countryside and down through Ayrshire into Dumfries and Galloway for a finish in Kirkcudbright.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland has hosted the opening stage in three of the last four years

They will then head off to Kelso to race on a giant loop through the Scottish Borders on Sunday.

The competitors will pass through Coldstream, Duns and Melrose on their way through the region.

The race then goes south into England and will finish in Manchester on 14 September.