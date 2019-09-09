Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth

A stranded yacht had to be towed to safety after its engine failed off the Borders coast.

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was called out to the incident shortly before 09:00 on Sunday.

The yacht - with one person and a dog on board - got into trouble about two miles north of Eyemouth.

The lifeboat was "quickly on the scene" and was able to tow the vessel to safety in the harbour before being stood down.