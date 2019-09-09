In pictures: The Tour of Britain in Scotland

Image copyright SWPix Image caption Large crowds enjoyed top level cycling action in Scotland on Saturday and Sunday

Thousands of fans have turned out over two days across Scotland to witness some of the world's top cyclists in action.

They were taking part in the Tour of Britain which started in Glasgow on Saturday before heading south to Kirkcudbright and Kelso.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans could get up close with the stars - and their kit - in southern and central Scotland

Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders provided the backdrop to much of the action.

Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two stages.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Borders and Dumfries and Galloway were the backdrop to much of the action

Image copyright SWPix Image caption Riders set off from Glasgow before heading south

Image copyright SWPix Image caption Spectators lined the route at numerous spots along the way

Image copyright SWPix Image caption The event was graced by good weather across both days

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cyclists from around the world took part

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two Scottish stages

Image copyright SWPix Image caption The event - which has now heading into England - concludes in Manchester on Saturday

Image copyright SWPIx Image caption The race is reckoned to be worth thousands of pounds to the economy

Image copyright SWPix Image caption Crowds packed Kirkcudbright to get a glimpse of the action

Image copyright SWPix Image caption It was the third time in four years Scotland had hosted the start of the race

Image copyright SWPix Image caption Hosting regions hope the Tour of Britain will help encourage others to visit the area

