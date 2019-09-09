South Scotland

In pictures: The Tour of Britain in Scotland

  • 9 September 2019
Fans in Kelso Image copyright SWPix
Image caption Large crowds enjoyed top level cycling action in Scotland on Saturday and Sunday

Thousands of fans have turned out over two days across Scotland to witness some of the world's top cyclists in action.

They were taking part in the Tour of Britain which started in Glasgow on Saturday before heading south to Kirkcudbright and Kelso.

Fans Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fans could get up close with the stars - and their kit - in southern and central Scotland

Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders provided the backdrop to much of the action.

Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two stages.

Cyclists Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Borders and Dumfries and Galloway were the backdrop to much of the action
Crowds Image copyright SWPix
Image caption Riders set off from Glasgow before heading south
Fans Image copyright SWPix
Image caption Spectators lined the route at numerous spots along the way
Fans Image copyright SWPix
Image caption The event was graced by good weather across both days
Cyclists Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Cyclists from around the world took part
Matteo Trentin Image copyright Getty Images
Dylan Groenewegen Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two Scottish stages
Crowds in Kelso Image copyright SWPix
Image caption The event - which has now heading into England - concludes in Manchester on Saturday
Kelso Image copyright SWPIx
Image caption The race is reckoned to be worth thousands of pounds to the economy
Kirkcudbright Image copyright SWPix
Image caption Crowds packed Kirkcudbright to get a glimpse of the action
Cyclists in Kelso Image copyright SWPix
Image caption It was the third time in four years Scotland had hosted the start of the race
Southern Scotland Image copyright SWPix
Image caption Hosting regions hope the Tour of Britain will help encourage others to visit the area

All images are copyrighted.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites