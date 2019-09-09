In pictures: The Tour of Britain in Scotland
- 9 September 2019
Thousands of fans have turned out over two days across Scotland to witness some of the world's top cyclists in action.
They were taking part in the Tour of Britain which started in Glasgow on Saturday before heading south to Kirkcudbright and Kelso.
Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders provided the backdrop to much of the action.
Dylan Groenewegen and Matteo Trentin were the winners of the two stages.
All images are copyrighted.