Image copyright Google

Thieves have made off with a haul worth a five-figure sum from a south of Scotland business park.

The break-in took place some time between 16:30 on Friday and 09:40 on Saturday.

Staff are still compiling a list of items taken from the Annan Business Park but one piece of equipment alone is estimated to be worth £10,000.

Anyone who was in or around the site at the time of the break-in has been asked to come forward.

Police have been reviewing CCTV in the area as well as carrying out a scenes of crime examination.