Annan Business Park raid haul worth five-figure sum
Thieves have made off with a haul worth a five-figure sum from a south of Scotland business park.
The break-in took place some time between 16:30 on Friday and 09:40 on Saturday.
Staff are still compiling a list of items taken from the Annan Business Park but one piece of equipment alone is estimated to be worth £10,000.
Anyone who was in or around the site at the time of the break-in has been asked to come forward.
Police have been reviewing CCTV in the area as well as carrying out a scenes of crime examination.