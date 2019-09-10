Image copyright Police Scotland

The drivers of two lorries have escaped serious injury following a crash on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.

The accident happened on the route near to Haugh of Urr at about 12:30.

Emergency services were sent to the scene and the eastbound carriageway was closed which police said had caused "significant tailbacks" in both directions.

The road was reopened at about 13:45 and police said neither driver had been badly hurt.