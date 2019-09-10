Drivers escape serious injury in Haugh of Urr lorry crash
- 10 September 2019
The drivers of two lorries have escaped serious injury following a crash on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.
The accident happened on the route near to Haugh of Urr at about 12:30.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and the eastbound carriageway was closed which police said had caused "significant tailbacks" in both directions.
The road was reopened at about 13:45 and police said neither driver had been badly hurt.