Wind farm refused over Southern Upland Way impact

Image copyright Alan O'Dowd Image caption A reporter said the turbines would have an adverse impact on the landscape

A wind farm appeal has been refused amid concerns it would spoil the enjoyment of a stretch of a popular south of Scotland walking route.

Developer Energiekontor wanted to build 11 turbines at Cornharrow east of Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway.

It appealed to the Scottish government over the local authority's failure to give a decision on the plans.

A reporter has now ruled their impact on landscape and "enjoyment of cultural heritage" would be unacceptable.

It was accepted that the proposal would have helped to meet current government targets for energy generation and would have had positive economic effects.

However, the report concluded those would not outweigh the unacceptable significant adverse impacts.

They included the visual effect on prominent skylines and spoiling the enjoyment of the Southern Upland Way between Culmark Hill and Benbrack.

The reporter also said it would have an impact on people visiting archaeological sites at Stroanfreggan.