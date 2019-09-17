Walker airlifted after falling ill on hillside near Moffat
A 71-year-old walker had to be airlifted off a south of Scotland hillside after falling ill.
The incident happened close to the Grey Mare's Tail waterfall near Moffat at about 15:00 on Monday.
Police, Moffat Mountain Rescue Team, Scottish Ambulance Service and an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter were involved in the operation.
The man was airlifted to a waiting ambulance before being taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for checks.
The rescue team was stood down at about 18:00.
All images courtesy Moffat Mountain Rescue Team.