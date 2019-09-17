Image copyright MOffat Mountain Rescue Team Image caption A coastguard helicopter had to bring the man down from the hillside

A 71-year-old walker had to be airlifted off a south of Scotland hillside after falling ill.

The incident happened close to the Grey Mare's Tail waterfall near Moffat at about 15:00 on Monday.

Police, Moffat Mountain Rescue Team, Scottish Ambulance Service and an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter were involved in the operation.

The man was airlifted to a waiting ambulance before being taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for checks.

The rescue team was stood down at about 18:00.

