A 75-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and struck a tree in the Borders.

He was riding in a group when the accident took place on the B6357 near Bonchester Bridge at about 12:30 on Saturday.

Emergency services were sent to the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Paul Ewing asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact the police.