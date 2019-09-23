Pensioner killed after motorbike hits tree near Bonchester Bridge
- 23 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 75-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and struck a tree in the Borders.
He was riding in a group when the accident took place on the B6357 near Bonchester Bridge at about 12:30 on Saturday.
Emergency services were sent to the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Paul Ewing asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact the police.