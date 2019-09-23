Image copyright Getty Images

A council is weighing up whether an £850,000 investment is worthwhile after it emerged that more than one in four CCTV cameras was not working properly.

The local authority in the Borders is responsible for 70 cameras operating across the region.

However, a study found that 19 of them were not operating as they should.

Scottish Borders Council has now launched a public survey to find out if an investment should be made in light of other budget pressures.

It is responsible for maintaining cameras which operate in Duns, Hawick, Galashiels, Kelso, Peebles, Eyemouth, Selkirk and Melrose.

Police operate and monitor the cameras.

However, it emerged earlier this year that much of the technology was "obsolete" and needed major investment.

'Safe environments'

Now the public is being asked its opinion with the results to be included in a council report later this year.

SBC's executive member for roads and infrastructure, Gordon Edgar, said: "We know that CCTV can be a useful tool for the police and communities in terms of public safety.

"However, we also know that in order for the cameras to contribute to creating safe environments in our towns, the technology needs to be kept up-to-date.

"With a growing demand for our services, and budget constraints, the council must consider whether replacing the current system is value for money, and what other options are available."

The consultation runs until 31 October and can be completed online.