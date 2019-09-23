A man has been airlifted to hospital after a two-car crash in the Borders.

The 22-year-old was driving an Audi A4 which was involved in a collision with a Ford C Max on the A7 just outside Galashiels at about 20:45 on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with spinal injuries.

An eight-year-old girl in the Ford was also injured while the 47-year-old male driver was seriously hurt and taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.

A 17-year-old passenger in the Audi was taken to the Borders General Hospital.

It is not thought any of the injuries are life-threatening.