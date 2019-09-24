Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The attack happened on the cycle path in Dumfries on Sunday

A woman has been attacked by a dog while out walking her border terrier on a cycle path in Dumfries.

The incident happened at about 11:45 on Sunday on the route that links the Sandside and Nunholm areas.

The victim suffered leg and hand injuries and her own dog was also bitten on its face and neck.

Police want to trace another woman - who they described as elderly - who was walking a brown border collie in the area.

The woman they want to identify is about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build. She had grey hair and was wearing glasses and a dark raincoat.