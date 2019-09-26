Image copyright Colin Tennant Image caption Organisers said the study showed the potential of Loch Ryan

A report has estimated a coastal rowing championships generated up to £4m for the economy of south west Scotland.

The survey into the impact of the SkiffieWorlds in Stranraer in July was carried out by Stirling firm MKA Economics.

More than 2,500 competitors took part and about 30,000 visitors are estimated to have attended.

Project manager Wendi Cuffe said it showed the potential to make Loch Ryan a centre for water-based activities.

"This is an important report because it captures the water sports potential of Stranraer and Loch Ryan for people who are already active and experienced in this field," she said.

She said comments from competitors showed it could be a "very attractive venue for major events and regattas in the future".

"If we want to capitalise on that opportunity then we need to start planning now for how best to develop water-based activity facilities," she said.

"It's fantastic to see such positive comments on SkiffieWorlds and such a high economic impact, but the really exciting aspect of this report is the development potential that evidences."