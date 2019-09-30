Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption New images have been released of Gavin Tait in a bid to trace him

A renewed appeal for information has been made to try to trace a missing man last seen more than six months ago.

The last sighting of Gavin Tait, 74, was in his home town of Wigtown in March this year.

Police have previously issued an e-fit of him and CCTV images of him visiting a local shop as well as carrying out extensive searches.

However, they have failed to track him down and have released a new set of images in a bid to find him.

Mr Tait has been described as "reclusive" and it has proved difficult to obtain recent photographs.

Image caption Police hope releasing the images may help produce new leads

The latest images issued by police were taken in 2009 and police hope they may help produce new leads as to his whereabouts.

He was last seen in March and was reported missing by a neighbour in early April.

Searches of the local area have been carried out by police officers, mountain rescue teams and police divers.

Mr Tait has been described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a beard. Police said he always wears a cap.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.