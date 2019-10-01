Image copyright Adam Ward Image caption A cold snap in 2018 has been blamed for the losses but there has been an upturn in visitor numbers this year

The trust which manages Sir Walter Scott's former home has announced a loss of more than £60,000 for 2018.

The Abbotsford Trust blamed an extreme cold snap at the start of the year which resulted in burst pipes and snow plough charges.

However, it said there had been a rise in visits and donations to Abbotsford House near Melrose this year.

The trust said that had helped to improve its financial situation after the setbacks of the previous 12 months.

The announcement of the loss was not unexpected after a small trading surplus of £50,000 in 2017.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stuart Kelly, author of “Scott-land” reveals how his fascination with Abbotsford began.

When those figures were announced the trust warned performance in 2018 was likely to be poorer due to the bad weather.

Now it has predicted an improvement in its financial fortunes thanks to a rise in the number of people visiting the building between Melrose and Galashiels.

"We are delighted to have welcomed 15% more visitors to Abbotsford so far this year," said chief executive Giles Ingram.

He said the challenge was now to build on a successful year ahead of celebrations in 2021 for the 250th anniversary of Scott's birth.

Scott and Abbotsford

Image copyright Getty Images

As sheriff depute of Selkirkshire, Scott needed to spend part of the year in easy reach of the courtroom in Selkirk.

For a few years he rented a house but, in 1811, he bought his own "mountain farm" by the River Tweed.

It was called Newarthaugh on the deeds, but was Cartleyhole - and sometimes "Clarty Hole" - to local people.

He renamed it Abbotsford, after the nearby ford across the Tweed used in former times by the monks of Melrose Abbey.

It was built on the proceeds his literary career but Scott had to fight to keep it in his family as he worked to pay off huge debts after near-bankruptcy in 1825.

He died at Abbotsford in 1832 but it remains an "enduring monument to the tastes, talents and personal tragedies of its creator".

Source: scottsabbotsford.com