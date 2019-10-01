Man jailed over Rhona Martin Olympic medal theft

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhona Martin (centre) was part of a team which won the Olympic gold medal at Salt Lake City in 2002

A man has been jailed for his part in the theft of an Olympic gold medal belonging to curling champion Rhona Martin more than five years ago.

Luke Holland, 30, admitted acting with others to break into Dumfries Museum and take a number of items in 2014.

Two other men were previously jailed although one of them later had his conviction quashed.

Holland, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 43 months at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

The medal, which has never been recovered, was on display at Dumfries Museum as part of an exhibition of sporting memorabilia when it was taken.

Rhona Martin won the medal skipping the British women's team in Salt Lake City in 2002.

She has previously told a court she was "gutted" by the theft of the medal.

Holland admitted his part in taking a range of items including a historical scroll and a chain of office.

Image copyright Google Image caption The medal was on display at Dumfries Museum when it was taken

He also admitted that having been granted bail in 2015 he failed to appear for the court case in 2016.

Sheriff Brian Mohan said: "This was a matter that caused a great deal of anxiety locally and the items were of sentimental value to many."

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill described how the theft had taken place after three men had visited the exhibition and spent some time at the medal case.

CCTV had later shown their visit and their eventual trail back to the museum where the alert was raised by a neighbour after the alarm went off.

She said: "The medals were priceless with the Olympic gold worth at least £36,000 and another medal worth over £20,000 ... it was a loss of irreplaceable items.

"The winner of the Olympic medal was devastated at its loss."

Solicitor Vicki Urquhart said that Holland's role in the theft was a minor one and he now had a great deal of remorse about it.

He was jailed for 34 months for the theft and nine months for his failure to appear in court.