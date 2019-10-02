Image copyright Solway Press Services Image caption Jordan Still admitted acting with others to break into the store

A man has been jailed after admitting his role in an £86,000 forklift ram-raid on a south of Scotland superstore.

A cash machine at the Co-op on Annan Road in Gretna was targeted in September last year.

Jordan Still, 26, of Wingate in County Durham, admitted acting with others unknown to break into the store and force open the ATM.

Sheriff Brian Mohan said it was "a carefully planned and executed crime" and jailed him for three years.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard the theft had been £86,000, with the damage caused costing £17,000 to repair.

The raid took place at about 02:00 and fiscal depute Jennifer McGill said the noise of the forklift used to forcibly pull the ATM from the wall had awakened neighbours who had alerted police.

She added that several thousand pounds was also later recovered.