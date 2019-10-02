Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The A75 has been shut near Palnure as a result of the accident

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed the A75 in both directions in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police reported the accident near Palnure at about 15:15.

Drivers were advised to use an alternative route if possible and allow for longer journey times than normal in the area.

Diversions have been put in place and police said they expected the closure to remain in place for a "number of hours".