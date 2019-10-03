Woman killed in Dumfries and Galloway car and lorry crash
- 3 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police said the accident happened on the A75 shortly before 15:00 on Wednesday at Palnure, east of Newton Stewart.
The 57-year-old woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for more than eight hours to allow accident investigations to take place.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.