A council has scheduled a series of "conversations" with the community to explain a new waste collection service costing more than £23m.

It comes after a previous system was piloted in part of Dumfries and Galloway but never rolled out.

The council said it now wanted to "share information" about its new plans and also "seek views" from the public.

The local authority has said it is introducing the scheme in order to meet waste reduction legislation.

Thousands of containers which were bought for a previous system will never be used.

A series of meetings has been scheduled in more than a dozen towns to explain the rationale behind the change.

The total estimated cost of moving to the proposed three-wheelie bin system was recently revealed.

A report showed that the development of a "zero-waste park" to deal with waste would exceed £13m.

That is on top of more than £8m for new bins and vehicles and more than £2m for "rectification" work at other sites.